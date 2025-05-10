Hot and humid Mother's Day weekend brings rip currents, breezy winds and storms to South Florida

South Florida residents can expect a warm and humid Mother's Day weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Due to high humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s in many areas, according to the CBS Miami NEXT Weather team.

Strong onshore breezes from the southeast will build through the weekend, blowing at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts reaching up to 25 miles per hour. These winds are creating dangerous rip current conditions along Atlantic beaches, prompting officials to urge caution for beachgoers. Small craft should also exercise caution over Atlantic and Keys waters, where seas are expected to run between 2 to 4 feet with a moderate chop.

Miami, Broward weather for Mother's Day on Sunday

Mother's Day on Sunday will stay mostly dry and breezy, though a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible. Winds will remain steady out of the southeast, continuing the risk for rough marine conditions.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern is expected to take a stormy turn early next week as a low-pressure system moves in from the Gulf. Rain chances increase Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

Heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible Tuesday, and the CBS Miami NEXT Weather team may issue a NEXT Weather Alert for both days.

By mid-to-late week, the rain risk is forecast to taper off, bringing drier conditions back to the region.