Sunny, breezy across South Florida, cool down coming Wednesday morning

MIAMI - It was a chilly start to Tuesday across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade, with the low 60s across the Keys.

A cool, breezy, sunny, dry day is ahead with highs struggling to reach the low 70s in the afternoon.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong north winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour or stronger. There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters due to hazardous marine conditions.

Chilly morning. NEXT Weather

The coldest air since January 30th arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as lows will fall to the low 50s and it will feel like the upper 40s when you factor in the wind chill. Highs will be comfortable in the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. It stays breezy with northeast winds 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

By Thursday morning, lows will be in the low 60s and highs will be milder in the upper 70s as the winds shift out of the northeast.

The warming trend will continue late week into the weekend. Friday morning we'll wake to the low 60s and highs will be back around 80 degrees.

This Saturday and Sunday lows will be in the low to mid 60s and highs will be near 80 degrees with low rain chances.

