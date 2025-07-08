Staffing shortages at NOAA, National Weather Service raise safety concerns in South Florida

Critical staffing shortages are straining operations at the National Weather Service (NWS) and other federal weather agencies in South Florida, with experts warning the lack of personnel could impact public safety.

CBS News Miami has confirmed that multiple positions remain vacant at key NOAA facilities, including the NWS Miami office, the National Hurricane Center and the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory (AOML) in Virginia Key.

Meteorologists in short supply

"There are critical weather expert shortages in South Florida because of federal layoffs and retirements," said Tom Fahy, legislative director of the National Weather Service Employees Organization.

Fahy said the Miami office is currently short eight meteorologists, Key West is down nine, and the National Hurricane Center is lacking five hurricane specialists.

"It's a red flag," he said.

Despite the staffing issues, Fahy said the work is still getting done—though at a steep cost. "Workers are putting in 14-hour days and often suffer from fatigue," he said.

Experts warn of public safety risks

John Cortinas, a former official who retired from the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory on Virginia Key, said he's concerned about the potential risks to public safety due to these shortages.

Federal funding for the lab, which developed the current hurricane forecast model used both in the U.S. and internationally, has been pulled.

"It's the lab that developed the current hurricane forecast model that's being used here and internationally," Cortinas said.

"It's devastating for all of South Florida and the country," added Fahy.

Calls for congressional action

Andy Hazelton, a hurricane modeler and hurricane hunter who was laid off from the National Hurricane Center, is urging communities to take action.

"The more things are cut, the harder it is for people to do their jobs," Hazelton said. He believes local communities must pressure Congress to restore funding before the impact worsens.