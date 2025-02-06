Watch CBS News
Spring-like conditions continue for South Florida, chance for rain remains low

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Thursday 2/6/2025 5AM
South Florida Weather for Thursday 2/6/2025 5AM 02:28

MIAMI - It may still be winter officially, but it feels like spring when you walk out the door. 

Thursday will be mainly dry and warm with above average highs in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches but the UV index is high.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

On Friday we'll stay warm with afternoon highs in the low 80s with mainly dry conditions. 

next-3-days-forecast.png
Warmer than average weekend.  NEXT Weather

It will continue to feel more like spring across South Florida through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. The average high in Miami is 77 degrees and highs will continue to climb in the low 80s. 

Although the chance of rain remains low for Saturday and Sunday a few isolated showers will be possible.

