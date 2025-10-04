Spotty storms for Saturday across South Florida as King Tides return to coastal areas

The Next Weather team is tracking spotty storms popping up across South Florida on Saturday.

The storms will mostly move through the southern parts of Miami-Dade County, but we may also see small rainstorms in Broward County. The largest rain accumulations this weekend are expected near The Hammocks, Kendall and Pembroke Pines.

The rain will continue through next week, increasing as we move to next weekend.

University of Miami fans hosting outdoor watch parties for tonight's big game are in luck. The weather should be great to cheer on the team.

The King Tides have returned, which could cause saltwater flooding in low-lying coastal areas for the next few days.