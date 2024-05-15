South Florida's record heat, here's what you should be doing

MIAMI - The official start of summer is a little more than a month away, we're getting an early taste in South Florida.

The hottest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday with a forecast high of 96 degrees. On Wednesday, if we hit that temp we will tie a record set back in 1995. The "feels like" temperatures for both days will be 100 to 108 degrees when you factor in the humidity. The normal high temp is 87 degrees.

To deal with the heat, it's best to take precautions.

First of all, drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Avoid drinks that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. During the hottest part of the day, find a cool, indoor space to wait it out if you can.

If you're planning to be outside, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour. Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Emergency room Dr. Jerome Wilkerson with HCA Florida Westside Hospital said it is important to know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and check on your most vulnerable loved ones like the elderly.

"Be familiar with the signs and symptoms of heat stroke or heat-related illness such as excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea, confusion, hot dry skin, if any of your loved ones have any of these symptoms like you know seek medical attention right away," he said.

It goes without saying, don't leave children and pets in unattended cars. If pets need to remain outdoors, make sure they have access to a cool, shaded area with plenty of water. For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too. Stick to early morning and evening walks. Keep walks very short during the middle of the day.

Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust teams will hit the streets to help those who are unsheltered. They will hand out water, gaiters, cooling towels, ice packs, and other relief supplies.

Vulnerable individuals will be directed to cooling center locations like libraries, community centers, and parks.

"We saw the heat's impact last summer and we know unsheltered individuals are particularly vulnerable to the elements," said Ron Book, Chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. "With the help of our partners and generous donors, combined with new policies and procedures, the unhoused have options to stay cool and ride out these events in the safest way possible. We are determined to make sure our efforts save lives."

Camillus House and the Miami Rescue Mission will extend hours at their day center and indoor feeding locations to provide additional cooling center locations.