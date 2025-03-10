Warm and windy across South Florida, showers in the afternoon

Monday will be warm and windy with some wet weather in the afternoon.

The day got off to a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the low 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys saw the upper 70s.

We're in for another hot and humid afternoon with highs soaring to the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and some storms move in late afternoon and this evening ahead of our next cold front.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. As winds increase throughout the day, gusts could reach 25 to 30 miles per hour and marine conditions will deteriorate.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for coastal Miami-Dade and Broward through 8 p.m. A small craft advisory hase been issued for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Cold front to move through

Monday night's lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade and into the low 60s across the Keys.

Tuesday will be sunny, breezy and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

Cold front moves through overnight. NEXT Weather

Wednesday morning will also be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will rise to the upper 70s again. Thursday morning will not be as chilly as lows will be closer to normal in the low 60s. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon.

This weekend will be warmer and breezy. Lows will be milder in the low 70s and highs will rise to the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.