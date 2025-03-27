Warm and breezy across South Florida

A mild and dry Thursday morning will lead to a warm and breezy afternoon across South Florida. Afternoon highs climb to the lower 80s and wind gusts of up to 30 mph will be possible for the back half of the day.

The breezy conditions will lead to a small craft advisory for the Atlantic waters along with a high rip current risk for beachgoers. Small craft in the Florida Keys should exercise caution in the afternoon.

While there are no rain concerns for Thursday and Friday, changes are on the way for the weekend as a disturbance brings scattered showers and storms to South Florida.

Chance of rain increases over the weekend. NEXT Weather

Keep the umbrellas and ponchos nearby for Saturday and Sunday as the NEXT Weather team is tracking a 40% to 60% chance for rain both days, with Sunday trending wetter than Saturday.

Despite the rain, afternoon highs will still climb to lower 80s.

Rain chances will gradually decrease through the first half of next week as afternoon highs return to the mid-80s.