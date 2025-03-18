Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny and breezy across South Florida, afternoon highs in the upper 70s

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 3/18/2025 7AM
South Florida Weather for Tuesday 3/18/2025 7AM 00:29

It was a chilly start across South Florida as temperatures hovered in the 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade, and in the 60s in the Keys.

With the warming of the day, temperatures will rise to the upper 70s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. While Tuesday will be breezy, it will not be as blustery as Monday. There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

auto-highs-next-7-days.png
We'll see a bit of a warm up before the next cold front arrives. NEXT Weather

Wednesday morning will not be as chilly, temperatures will be in the low 60s. Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Thursday morning will be milder with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front moves in late Thursday and temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by Friday morning. Afternoon  highs will rise to the upper 70s.

It will be warmer this weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.