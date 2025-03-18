Sunny and breezy across South Florida, afternoon highs in the upper 70s

It was a chilly start across South Florida as temperatures hovered in the 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade, and in the 60s in the Keys.

With the warming of the day, temperatures will rise to the upper 70s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. While Tuesday will be breezy, it will not be as blustery as Monday. There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

We'll see a bit of a warm up before the next cold front arrives. NEXT Weather

Wednesday morning will not be as chilly, temperatures will be in the low 60s. Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Thursday morning will be milder with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front moves in late Thursday and temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by Friday morning. Afternoon highs will rise to the upper 70s.

It will be warmer this weekend with highs in the low 80s.