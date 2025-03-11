Breezy conditions continue across South Florida with plenty of sun

Tuesday morning got off to a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward. The Keys were also nice and cool with temperatures hovering in the low 60s.

It was also a breezy start as winds gusted over 25 miles per hour in some areas. By late afternoon, the winds will die down a bit. Highs will be in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and a small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys.

Wednesday morning will be chilly again as lows fall to the upper 50s along the coast and low 50s inland. Highs will then climb to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

South Florida is in for a nice week. NEXT Weather

We'll enjoy a nice, dry stretch of weather the rest of the week as temperatures warm up. We'll wake to the low 60s on Thursday morning and highs will rise to the low 80s in the afternoon.

Friday will be warmer as lows will be close to the mid 60s and highs close to the mid 80s.

The breeze builds this weekend and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Our mornings will be milder in the low 70s and highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Next Monday spotty showers will be possible and we'll stay warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s.