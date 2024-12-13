Milder temperatures return to South Florida with the gusty eastern breeze

MIAMI - Milder air returns with the gusty breeze that has shifted to the east and will stay there over the next few days.

Temperatures started at 70 degrees on Friday and will climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon. A stray shower can't be ruled out and it will move quickly with the breeze. Overall rain chances remain low on Friday before increasing on Saturday and Sunday.

The breeze will continue to keep beach and boat hazards in place through the start of the weekend. A small craft advisory remains in effect as well as a high rip current risk.

Warming trend over the next week. NEXT Weather

Temperatures will continue to warm a few degrees each day over the weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The breeze will be able to move a little more moisture into the area so showers increase both days. The chance of showers is the highest on Sunday and they will be moving quickly through the area with the breeze.

Starting Monday temperatures will be able to climb to or just above 80 degrees. The breeze will diminish but still be coming in from the east keeping the warming trend in place a showers in the forecast. By the end of the week, temperatures will peak in the middle 80s ahead of our next cold front which will move through the area Thursday. Cooler and much drier air moves into the area by the end of the week and will stay in place through the weekend.