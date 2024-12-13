Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 12/13/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says milder air returns with the gusty breeze out of the east. Temperatures will continue to warm a few degrees each day over the weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
