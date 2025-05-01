South Florida kicks off May with dry, breezy conditions

The month of May is kicking off with mild and mostly dry conditions across South Florida.

Thursday afternoon will be warm and slightly breezy as highs climb to the lower 80s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Shane Hinton said winds of 10 mph to 20 mph will keep the rip current risk high at South Florida beaches through at least Friday evening.

Expect warmer and wetter weather over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The NEXT Weather Team is also monitoring a disturbance which will bring a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. The highest chance of rain over the next seven days will be on Sunday and Monday with a 40-50% chance.

Despite the rain chances, afternoon highs will continue in the mid-80s through at least the middle of next week with morning temperatures starting in the lower to mid-70s each day.