Hot and humid across South Florida, "feels like" afternoon temps in the 90s

Welcome to April. The first day of the month got off to a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across South Florida.

Patchy dense fog has developed over some inland areas due to calm winds and low-level moisture. Visibility has dropped down to a mile or less in spots.

The chance of rain is low for the day but a few isolated showers or stray storms may move in the afternoon and evening.

Hot and humid all week

The heat is on as highs will soar to the mid to upper 80s. The average high in Miami is 82 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the low to mid 90s.

There is a low risk of rip currents along South Florida's beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters.

The chance of rain is for the week. NEXT Weather

The heat and humidity will stick around the rest of the week. Highs will continue to climb to the mid to upper 80s and it will feel like the 90s. The breeze will build and it will be downright windy at times with gusts as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour. There is only a 10% chance of rain through the weekend. Though we'll enjoy mainly dry weather, isolated showers may blow in on the breeze.

The chance of rain increases next Monday with the potential for spotty showers.