South Florida "feels like" temps will hit the low 100s

It was a wet start for parts of South Florida and the Keys as widely scattered showers moved through early Friday morning.

Afternoon shower and storm chances will be mainly focused further inland closer to the Everglades. Some of these storms could move back east throughout the late afternoon, but most areas will remain dry as we head into Friday evening.

While not everyone saw rain, everyone will be feeling the heat as "feels like" temperatures climb to the triple digits when the humidity is factored in. Heat index values will range between 100 to 105 across South Florida, so make sure to hydrate often and take frequent AC breaks if spending time outdoors.

Seasonable weather over the weekend. NEXT Weather

A similar weather pattern continues over the weekend with afternoon highs around 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday with a 50% chance of showers each day. Morning rain chances will favor areas closer to the coast, while afternoon storms will likely be further inland.