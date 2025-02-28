South Florida wraps up February with sunny skies and seasonable highs

Fantastic weather is on tap for South Florida for the final Friday of February.

The morning started off on the cool side with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. There were some upper 50s inland courtesy of the cold front that moved in late Thursday.

The day will be nice and dry with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and no advisories for boaters today.

As the sun sets in the evening at 6:22 p.m. look up to enjoy a "planetary parade."

Stargazers are in for a treat as seven planets including Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn, Venus and Mercury will be visible. You will need binoculars or a telescope to see Uranus and Neptune. Head to a location away from the city lights and find a spot with a clear view of the horizon for better viewing. This won't happen again until 2024.

Saturday marks the start of meteorological spring which includes March, April and May. Meteorologists and scientists use these three consecutive months to analyze and collect data.

Astronomical spring begins when the vernal equinox takes place on March 20 at 5:01 a.m. During the vernal equinox, the Earth's axis is perpendicular to the sun, resulting in nearly equal lengths of day and night. This marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

A few isolated showers are possible on Saturday. NEXT Weather

Saturday morning we'll wake to the low 60s. It will be a bit warmer in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible late morning into the afternoon and evening.

It will be a bit cooler on Sunday morning with lows in the low 60s. Highs will rise to around 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

The first Monday of March looks nice with cool low 60s in the morning and seasonable highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon. It will be warmer and breezy by the middle of next week as highs rise to the low 80s.