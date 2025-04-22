South Florida stays warm and breezy for Earth Day

Tuesday is Earth Day and Mother Nature is serving up some beautiful weather to mark the occasion.

The morning got off to a mild start with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

The afternoon will be dry, warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Passing clouds will blow in on the breeze.

High risk of rip currents at South Florida's beaches. NEXT Weather

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Friday due to the easterly wind. Red flags are flying at the beaches, indicating it's not safe to go swimming. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters. Small craft should exercise caution over the Florida Keys waters.

Wednesday morning will be mild again with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be a little warmer in the afternoon with highs closer to the mid 80s. It will be another dry day, but the breeze will lighten up a bit.

On Thursday through Friday a few stray showers will be possible. Low temperatures will remain above average, in the low to mid 70s. Highs will be close to average, in the low to mid 80s, as the breeze increases again to 10 to 20 miles an hour.