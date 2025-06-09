South Florida showers and storms return mid-week as Saharan dust clears out

The chance of rain is on the rise this week across South Florida. Saharan dust which lingered throughout the area over the past several days will clear out by Monday afternoon. This will allow isolated showers to develop for the coast in the morning and afternoon storms further inland on Monday.

Keep an umbrella nearby on Tuesday through Thursday as scattered storms will be possible, favoring the interior areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The highest chance of rain will be on Wednesday.

Chance of rain is on the rise. NEXT Weather

Drier weather returns for the end of the workweek and Father's Day weekend as another round of Saharan dust arrives.

Summer-like heat continues with "feels like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each and every afternoon this week. Morning lows will be mild, and a bit muggy, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.