Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida showers and storms return mid-week as Saharan dust clears out

By Shane Hinton

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Monday 6/9/2025 6AM
South Florida Weather for Monday 6/9/2025 6AM 03:02

The chance of rain is on the rise this week across South Florida. Saharan dust which lingered throughout the area over the past several days will clear out by Monday afternoon. This will allow isolated showers to develop for the coast in the morning and afternoon storms further inland on Monday. 

Keep an umbrella nearby on Tuesday through Thursday as scattered storms will be possible, favoring the interior areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The highest chance of rain will be on Wednesday.

auto-pops-next-7-days.png
Chance of rain is on the rise.  NEXT Weather

Drier weather returns for the end of the workweek and Father's Day weekend as another round of Saharan dust arrives.

Summer-like heat continues with "feels like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each and every afternoon this week. Morning lows will be mild, and a bit muggy, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.