South Florida animal shelters encouraging pet adoption as illnesses infecting cats, dogs spreads

Pet parents: listen up! If you have a cat or dog, you may want to be vigilant about different illnesses going around South Florida.

One disease is impacting dogs in Miami-Dade County, while the other is infecting cats in Broward County, as South Florida animal shelters deal with overcrowding.

Broward's cats are navigating a virus that's dangerous for kittens

At Broward County's animal shelter, they are navigating a cat virus called panleukopenia. The virus causes lethargy, diarrhea and vomiting, and can be especially dangerous for kittens.

"The virus is prevalent in the spring, contagious and resistant to disinfectants," said Broward shelter veterinarian Antonella Guerra.

The affected cats are isolated, and for now, the Broward shelter is not taking in stray cats, but the shelter is open for business, and they are encouraging people to adopt cats and dogs.

George Pacheco and his son are looking to adopt a pet from the Broward County Animal Shelter

"You are saving an animal who needs a home," Pacheco said.

In the Broward animal care field, services manager Philip Goen told CBS News Miami if you have a cat, try to keep them inside.

"As far as putting food and water out, if it's not known to you, I wouldn't start that practice," he said.

Miami-Dade's dogs are facing a respiratory infection that could lead to pneumonia

At Miami-Dade's animal shelter, it is the dogs that have Chief Vet Maria Serrano's attention.

With over 500 dogs up for adoption — twice the capacity — she's dealing with a "strep zoo" outbreak, a bacteria affecting the respiratory tract that can lead to pneumonia.

"Luckily, we have treated the entire shelter with antibiotics and we are doing deep cleaning," she said.

The affected sick dogs are isolated, and Miami-Dade is discouraging people from turning in stray animals and encouraging them to open their hearts and homes.

"We need people to adopt," Serrano said. "Overcrowding is the root of all disease."