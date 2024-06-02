Abandoned dog found in El Portal taken in by foster family, highlights limited room at animal shelters

MIAMI — A four-year-old French bulldog was called S'more after being picked up in an El Portal neighborhood early Friday morning.

He's now named Grogu after the "Baby Yoda" character from Star Wars.

Sammy Aristizabal and her family took him in as foster parents after they saw this surveillance video that shows Grogu being let out of a car around 240am Friday morning.

"It was very very sad," Sammy said. "To see people that have a heart to leave a dog like trash."

He's been groomed and has been taken to a vet, and he will likely have to go back. CBS News Miami is told he is malnourished and the vet found fleas.

"He has something in his eyes. He needs surgery," Sammy said.

Animal advocates say Grogu is lucky to have found a foster family, and they say his story points to a larger issue about a lack of vacancies at animal shelters. Miami-Dade County Animal Services' shelter couldn't take him in since it was full, and so was Riley's Pet Rescue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

"I believe that concerned citizens in the area had seen the video and had seen the video at 2 a.m. of the dog being dropped off," said Kaydee Jane, President of Riley's Pet Rescue. "And immediately they stepped up and they wanted to help."

Jane says her facility holds about 100 dogs and is full. She says the county's shelter is much bigger.

"They have about 700 dogs," Jane said. "There's no way they can take in more dogs at this point. So rescues need to step up."

Sammy says they'd like to adopt Grogu, but they need to figure out the total for his vet bill. There is a fundraising campaign to help pay for his treatments.

"He has one invoice of one thousand and they have another invoice of two thousand," said George, Sammy's husband.

In the meantime, Grogu is busy eating, playing, and sleeping soundly.