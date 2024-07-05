South Florida animal shelters don't want you to bring them stray pets anymore. Here's why.

MIAMI - South Florida animal shelters find themselves busiest right after the Independence Day holiday weekend. And while it may seem common sense for people to bring a lost cat or dog to a shelter, animal services are asking the public to temporarily keep stray animals due to overcrowding.

According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing the weekend of the Fourth of July than any other day in the year.

Animal services said they will help residents who found stray pets by supplying them with the care items needed to temporarily watch the animals while they work to find them a permanent home or search for their original owners.

Steps to follow when finding a lost animal in South Florida

Take the pet to a local vet to see if the animal is microchipped.

Take a photo of your found pet and report to Miami-Dade.Gov/Animals where owners can search for their missing pet.

Put up flyers with contact information.

Walk the dog in your neighborhood.

Post to your social media.

Some online apps that can also help those who found a lost pet include: Petco Love Lost, Pawbooster, Nextdoor, and Neighbors.