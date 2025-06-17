Miami-Dade animal services pleads for kitten fosters amid surge in newborns, overcrowding

Dozens of newborn kittens in need of homes

Dozens of newborn kittens in need of homes

Dozens of newborn kittens in need of homes

Miami-Dade Animal Services is issuing an urgent call for foster volunteers as the shelter faces a summer surge of newborn kittens and overcrowding among dogs.

"These kittens require around-the-clock care," said Gabriella Dominguez, public information officer for Animal Services. "If we can't find a foster family, then they have to be humanely euthanized at the end of the day because we can't just let them starve overnight while nobody is here to take care of them."

Fostering makes a life-saving difference

Volunteer Stephen Dsida is one of the people answering the call. He began volunteering seven weeks ago, originally hoping to adopt or foster puppies. Instead, he ended up walking dogs and fostering an entire feline family.

"I was able to foster a family of six cats, five of whom are kittens," said Dsida. "That's been very rewarding, very challenging. They've turned my house inside out, but in a good way."

Neonate kittens, defined as less than 40 days old, are the most vulnerable. They need feeding every two to three hours and a warm environment to survive a substitute for their mother's care.

The shelter sees the largest influx of kittens during the summer breeding months, part of a larger national overpopulation crisis.

"The best chances for survival with these kittens is to stay with their mother," Dominguez explained. "So truthfully, the only reason you should bring them in is if you can confirm that the mother has passed away."

Shelter overcrowded and under-resourced

In addition to the surge in kittens, the shelter is severely overcrowded with dogs. Currently, there are about 550 dogs in care, 200 over its ideal capacity of 350.

At the Medley location, over 100 dogs are being housed in a facility with no air conditioning, making conditions even more challenging.

With limited space and resources, shelter staff members are often taking the tiniest kittens home themselves when fosters can't be found.

Community service and emotional support

For Dsida, fostering has become more than just volunteer work, it's been emotionally fulfilling.

"I think it's a very rewarding experience for people who may not even think they need emotional support," he said. "It's very helpful to get through the day, maybe some tough situations."

High school and college students who foster can also receive community service hours.

Those interested in fostering can email asdfoster@miamidade.gov or visit www.miamidade.gov/animals for more information.