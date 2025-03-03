Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida braces for wild week of temperatures, with cool mornings and warm afternoons

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Monday 3/03/2025 6AM
South Florida Weather for Monday 3/03/2025 6AM 02:40

South Florida is in for a wild weather ride this week, with temperatures swinging from cool mornings to warm afternoons, and a brief taste of winter chill by Friday.

Monday starts off cool with lows in the low to mid-60s, followed by a mostly sunny day and highs reaching the upper 70s. A few showers may pop up, but rain chances remain low.

Beachgoers should take caution as a high risk of rip currents is in effect along the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday. However, there are no advisories for boaters across Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade, while the Keys wake up to the low 70s. Expect breezy conditions and seasonable highs in the upper 70s, with a chance of isolated showers.

next-wx-7-day.png
South Florida weather forecast for the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Wednesday marks the warmest day of the week, with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s. Breezy conditions continue, and a few passing showers are possible ahead of an approaching cold front.

That front ushers in cooler temperatures by Thursday morning, with lows dipping into the low 60s. The day will be pleasant, featuring sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will bring the coldest temperatures of the week

By Friday morning, South Florida will experience its coldest temperatures of the week, as lows drop to the low to mid-50s in Broward and Miami-Dade and the low 60s in the Keys. Highs, however, will stay near seasonal levels in the upper 70s.

The weekend brings a gradual warm-up, with highs climbing to the low 80s on Saturday and soaring to the upper 80s by Sunday, accompanied by a few showers.

Don't forget: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. Clocks will "spring forward" one hour early Sunday morning.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.