Hot and breezy weekend ahead for South Florida, with risky beach conditions

A hot, humid, breezy weekend is ahead. Highs climb to the low 80s this Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

It will feel like the upper 80s and low 90s in spots when you factor in the humidity. Highs rise to the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday and it will feel like the 90s across most of South Florida due to the high humidity.

South Florida will enjoy mainly dry conditions this Thursday and through the weekend. The rain chance stays very low with only isolated coastal showers possible. South Florida will stay breezy Friday with sustained east winds 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions in South Florida

The windy weather is leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Florida Keys waters.

It will be even warmer on Monday as highs soar to the upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible to start the week. But the rain chance will be highest on Tuesday with scattered storms likely ahead of our next cold front.

Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s today and then Wednesday morning will be a bit cooler and more comfortable with lows in the upper 60s.

South Florida will get back to normal with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers will be possible middle to end of next week.