Soggy Labor Day weekend ahead for South Florida, marginal risk of isolated flooding

A soggy Labor Day weekend is ahead with scattered showers and storms.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed Broward and Miami-Dade under a marginal (Level 1) risk of excessive heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

A Level 1 risk indicates that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible but they are not expected to be long-lived, widespread or particularly intense.

On Friday, storms will develop later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s when the humidity is factored in.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is very high. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Soggy Labor Day weekend. NEXT Weather

On Saturday and Sunday, the marginal risk of flash flooding continues due to plenty of moisture around south of a stalled frontal boundary. A very moist and unstable atmosphere will keep the chance of rain high with scattered to numerous storms likely.

Morning lows will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs will stay near normal around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and triple-digits.

On Monday, Labor Day, the chance of rain stays high with more storms expected, especially in the afternoon. Highs will drop slightly to the upper 80s due to the rain and cloud coverage.

South Florida remains unsettled in the early to middle part of next week with high rain chances.