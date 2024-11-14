Slightly cooler, drier across South Florida, bigger cool down coming this weekend

MIAMI - A slightly cooler start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. In the afternoon, highs climb to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The chance of rain is low with only isolated showers possible on the breeze.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. King tide flooding continues with the potential for minor coastal flooding around high tide times. The next high tide in Ft. Lauderdale will take place at 7:17 p.m. In Miami-Dade, it happens at 7:02 p.m. and in Key West at 8:10 p.m.

There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic waters through the morning. Conditions will improve later as the winds begin to subside. There is a small craft advisory for boaters in the Florida Keys due to east winds of 15 to 20 knots and a moderate chop nearshore.

A look ahead. NEXT Weather

Friday will be a bit warmer in the afternoon with highs rising to the upper 80s. Once our second cold front moves in we'll enjoy cooler and drier weather this weekend. Lows will fall to the 60s on Saturday morning and highs will be in the low 80s. It will feel more like Fall with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday morning will be nice with lows dipping down to the low 70s and highs will remain in the low 80s. Early next week we'll warm up and the chance of rain will likely increase.

Next week we'll also be monitoring the tropics.