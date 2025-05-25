Showers pass over coastal South Florida headed inland as temperatures near 90

Sunny, stray showers with temperatures in the 80s in South Florida

Showers and storms will push through the area Sunday morning before moving inland in the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday, but it remains away from the coast over the interior, primarily near Lake Okeechobee.

Once the showers move through the area Sunday morning, the rain chances drop along the coast and in the Keys. A nice breeze coming in from the east will keep temperatures a little cooler near the coast as opposed to inland areas, which will see highs near 90 degrees.

Storms that intensify over the interior Sunday afternoon will try to push back east in the evening. An inland storm remains possible. CBS News Miami

Storms that intensify over the interior Sunday afternoon will try to push back east in the evening. An inland storm remains possible.

Storms will linger a bit longer over the East Coast on Monday for Memorial Day with a lighter breeze. By the afternoon, they will work to the interior and then may push back east across the Metro in the afternoon and evening. The storms will cool temperatures down briefly; otherwise, expect highs to be near 90 degrees again.

Typical rain chances continue this week with highs near 90 degrees. Storms gradually push through the area to the interior each day. Rain chances will increase by next weekend with a lighter south breeze keeping rain chances higher near the coast.

