Scattered afternoon showers and storms across South Florida may linger into the evening

Rounds of rain across South Florida, some may produce heavy downpours

South Florida's unsettled weather pattern, which has been bringing rain with occasional downpours, will continue through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Early Thursday morning saw a few showers, but the chance of rain increases late morning and stays high through the afternoon and evening. Scattered storms will develop with the potential for heavy rain and localized street flooding.

Afternoon highs will climb to near 90 degrees in the afternoon and it will feel like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

The CBS Miami Next Weather team continues to track the tropics.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeast coast of the U.S. in the Atlantic along a frontal boundary over northern Florida. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a medium potential (60% chance) of development.

Regardless of development, the moisture associated with this system will enhance the potential for heavy rain across parts of Florida. The heaviest rain will likely occur along the west-central coast of the state. In South Florida we will also see some heavy downpours at times, with the potential for isolated flooding on Friday.

There will be scattered showers and storms on Friday that could linger through the afternoon. In the evening, the chance of rain will begin to decrease. A few showers may pop up at night around the time fireworks take place.

Saturday is looking soggy with rounds of rain moving in throughout the day. Scattered storms will be around due to lingering moisture. Some wet weather will be possible on Sunday as well due to lingering moisture. Highs will climb to the upper 80s this weekend due to more rain and clouds around.

The chance of rain decreases early next week with only spotty storms likely on Monday and Tuesday.