Rick Scott says he will seek reelection to U.S. Senate seat

Rick Scott says he's running for re-election to US Senate

MIAMI -- With two years remaining in his first term, Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday told a group in South Florida that he is planning to seek reelection to the U.S. Senate seat he first won nearly four years ago.

Speaking during an appearance in Doral to detail his legislative priorities as part of his "Make Washington Work" stop, Florida's junior Republican senator spoke about his future.

"It's been a great opportunity to represent you," he said. "I've got two more years (and) I'll be running for reelection. I'm going to work my butt off."

Florida voters sent Scott to the U.S. Senate after he served two terms in Tallahassee as the state's governor.

The U.S. senator speaking to supporters in Doral, Florida on Jan. 4, 2023. CBS 4

His current term will end on Jan. 3, 2025, and if he follows through with his announced plans, he will be on the ballot in November 2024 when voters will also be voting for a candidate for U.S. president.

During the stop in Doral, Scott said his plan during the 118th Congress is to "fight for Florida families" with legislative priorities around spending and economic development.

Scott has stepped up his profile in Washington, D.C., having been elected by his colleagues to lead the National Republican Senatorial Committee for last year's mid-term elections.

Despite what many predicted would be a GOP red wave last November, the U.S. Senate remains under the control of Democrats while Republicans control the House by a very slim margin.

Scott had mounted a bid to unseat Mitch McConnell as the Senate minority leader but was unsuccessful.