Report: Young girl in critical condition after being swept into Florida storm drain

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

A young girl remains in critical condition after being swept into a storm drain Sunday evening following a water main break in Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office told CBS News affiliate WTSP.com.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m., where the child was reportedly playing near a culvert.

Deputies said the strong water flow pulled her into the drainage system and she was later found about 100 yards west on the street.

The child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she remains in currently in critical condition.

Officials said a criminal investigation detective has been assigned to the case.

