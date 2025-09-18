Watch CBS News
Rain, localized flooding continues in South Florida through end of work week

By Lissette Gonzalez

CBS Miami

An active weather pattern continues through the remainder of the work week in South Florida. 

Rounds of rain will continue across South Florida on Thursday with the potential for flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed Broward and Miami-Dade under a level 1 risk of flash flooding today.

wpc-excessive-rainfall-day-by-day.png

An upper-level low and stalled surface boundary will keep the atmosphere moist and unstable. Scattered showers moved in during the morning and more widespread storms will develop this afternoon with some heavy downpours at times.  

On top of the rain that has already fallen the last few days, another 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible today. High temperatures will trend lower due to abundant cloud cover and the cooling influences of showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

On Friday, the low-pressure system will begin pushing northward and the deep tropical moisture will begin to decrease slightly throughout the day. Despite the downward trend in moisture, we remain unsettled tomorrow with the potential for scattered storms. Flooding will be possible since the ground is already saturated from recent rain. The Weather Prediction Center maintains a level 1 out of 4 risk for flash flooding. With less cloud cover around, it will be a bit warmer with highs closer to 90 degrees.

Drier air moves in this weekend and will lower rain chances slightly. Passing storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday but the rain will not be as widespread as the past few days. Highs will rise to the upper 80s with more sunshine.

auto-pops-next-7-days.png

Early to the middle of next week, high pressure will develop and allow for rain chances to go down even more. Monday marks the first official day of fall but it will not feel like fall for South Florida as it heats up to the low 90s with spotty storms in the forecast through midweek.

