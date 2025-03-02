Watch CBS News
Former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez discusses qualifications and goals as FIU interim president

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez sits down with "Facing South Florida" for her first interview since becoming Interim President of Florida International University.

The two discuss whether she is qualified to be a university president, her goals for the school, and why the state is going through the pretense of a national search when it's common knowledge she'll remain as president.

Plus, "Facing South Florida" asks her about the state's decision to no longer allow undocumented students to quality for in-state tuition at FIU and other Florida schools. The in-state tuition program for undocumented students was her idea ten years ago.

Guest: Jeanne Nuñez/Interim Pres., FIU

