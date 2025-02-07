FIU leadership meets to decide on new interim president, Lt. Gov. Nunez is top candidate

MIAMI - The Florida International University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Friday to determine the next steps in its search for a president.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede was first to report that the board will likely name Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez as interim president.

Kenneth Jessell, the school's current president, has a contract that runs through the end of the year. If Nunez is selected, she will become interim president effective immediately, according to CBS News Miami sources.

Nunez has a history with the school. She earned her undergraduate and master's degree there and has been an adjunct professor and advisor to the university, according to DeFede.

Another factor in selecting Nunez would be money.

"They want to be able to get more from the state legislature. They think having the former lieutenant governor as president will help them be able to get money from the legislature. They also see her as being able to improve their fundraising abilities," said DeFede.

If Nunez is selected, she would resign as lieutenant governor and Gov. Ron DeSantis would have to appoint a replacement. DeFede says a source familiar with the discussions says there is no urgency to select a new lieutenant governor and DeSantis would keep the position open for a while.