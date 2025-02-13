FIU students, faculty protest appointment of Interim President Jeanette Nunez

MIAMI - Students and faculty at Florida International University staged a protest Thursday as the school prepares for a leadership transition, opposing the appointment of Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez as interim president.

The demonstration took place outside the Graham Center, where inside, outgoing President Dr. Kenneth Jessell received a standing ovation at his final Board of Trustees meeting.

Meanwhile, protesters chanted their opposition to Nunez, who was appointed by the board last week.

"Ron DeSantis, hear our chant; we reject your right-wing plans," the crowd shouted, voicing concerns over the role Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration played in her selection.

Board Chair Rogelio Tovar acknowledged that the governor's office had suggested Nunez for the role.

"When you get a call from the governor's office, you consider what they're saying," Tovar said. "You give it some thought. It's not a, 'Hey, let's go do that.'"

Protesters outside made their stance clear, chanting, "Nunez has got to go!"

Despite the backlash, Jessell expressed full confidence in Nunez, a two-time FIU alumna, who officially takes over on Feb. 17.

"I had the opportunity to work with her for many, many years," Jessell said. "She has always delivered, not only for me but for this institution."

Asked whether Nunez's appointment signals political influence at FIU, Jessell dismissed the concern.

"Absolutely not," he said. "She has a responsibility to her constituents. Now she's the president of FIU, and her responsibility is to the university."

Jessell, whose term was originally set to expire in November, said he never intended to stay on as president. However, he will remain at FIU in a new role as senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

Tovar suggested that Nunez could be more than a temporary leader.

"I would be disingenuous if I told you I didn't think she would be the long-term solution," he said.

Jessell, reflecting on his tenure, called the transition "a truly big opportunity" for both himself and FIU.

"I can continue to have a leadership role at the finest institution in the universe," he said.

Despite opposition from some students and faculty, FIU's leadership is moving forward with Nunez at the helm, with Jessell pledging to support her administration.