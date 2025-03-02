One-on-one with Jeanette Nuñez | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede sits down with Jeanette Nuñez for her first interview since becoming Interim President of Florida International University. The two discuss whether she is qualified to be a university president, her goals for the school, and why the state is going through the pretense of a national search when it’s common knowledge she’ll remain as president. Plus, Jim asks her about the state’s decision to no longer allow undocumented students to quality for in-state tuition at FIU and other Florida schools. The in-state tuition program for undocumented students was her idea ten years ago. Guest: Jeanne Nuñez/Interim Pres., FIU