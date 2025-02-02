Watch CBS News
One-on-one with Florida House Speaker Danny Perez

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim talks with Florida House Speaker Danny Perez
MIAMI — It was a wild week in Tallahassee where state legislators not only rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposal on immigration but instead passed its own bill.  

Jim devotes the entire half hour to a conversation with House Speaker Danny Perez. The two discuss what transpired, the fallout from it, and what might transpire next week when the governor is expected to veto the bill legislators passed.

Guest: State Rep. Danny Perez/(R) House Speaker/Miami-Dade County

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

