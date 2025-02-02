One-on-one with Florida House Speaker Danny Perez

MIAMI — It was a wild week in Tallahassee where state legislators not only rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposal on immigration but instead passed its own bill.

Jim devotes the entire half hour to a conversation with House Speaker Danny Perez. The two discuss what transpired, the fallout from it, and what might transpire next week when the governor is expected to veto the bill legislators passed.

Guest: State Rep. Danny Perez/(R) House Speaker/Miami-Dade County