Jim talks one-on-one with the new Florida House Speaker Danny Perez

Jim devotes the entire half hour to an interview with Miami State Representative Danny Perez, who was sworn in this week as the Speaker of the Florida House. 

The two discuss the powerful role the South Florida native will have in Tallahassee for the next two years, which are also the last two years of Ron DeSantis' term as governor. 

Topics include the future of abortion since the defeat of Amendment 4, the state's insurance crisis, and the affordability issues millions of Floridians are enduring.

Guest: State Rep. Danny Perez/ R- Speaker of the House

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

