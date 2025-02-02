Watch CBS News

Jim talks with Florida House Speaker Danny Perez

It was a wild week in Tallahassee where state legislators not only rejected​ Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposal on immigration but instead passed its own bill. Jim devotes the entire half hour to a conversation with House Speaker Danny Perez​.
