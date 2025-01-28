Florida lawmakers approve immigration bill in rebuke to DeSantis, setting up potential veto fight

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida lawmakers on Tuesday evening approved their own version of sweeping immigration legislation, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis in a rare GOP power struggle that highlights the state's shifting political landscape under former President Donald Trump's influence.

DeSantis, who has strongly criticized the bill as "weak," is likely to veto it and could call lawmakers back for another special session.



DeSantis, legislative leaders continue battling

The Florida Senate passed its immigration bill 21-16 on Tuesday night, with the House following suit in an 82-30 vote.

The legislation, dubbed the "Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act," aligns with Trump's immigration priorities and aims to enforce his executive orders at the state level.

The bill's passage marks an open conflict between DeSantis and Republican legislative leaders, House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton, who had rejected the governor's immigration proposal in favor of their own version.

Their decision to bypass DeSantis and seek "technical assistance from the White House" further underscored the growing divide between Tallahassee's power brokers.

"In the state of Florida, we will stand with President Trump and back his mission to make America safer and more secure!" Perez and Albritton said in a joint statement.

DeSantis fired back, calling the measure "weak, weak, weak" in a social media post, arguing it failed to provide sufficient enforcement tools. His opposition drew swift rebukes from some of Trump's staunchest allies in the Legislature.

"The voters of the state of Florida overwhelmingly elected a Republican supermajority legislature to support the policies of @realDonaldTrump, not those of a lame-duck governor gasping for political relevancy," Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, R-Miami, posted on X.



Bill's key provisions and political fallout

The bill would eliminate in-state tuition for undocumented students, funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into law enforcement to support Trump's immigration policies, and mandate the death penalty for undocumented immigrants convicted of first-degree murder.

Notably, it would also transfer control of state immigration enforcement to Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, a Trump ally and potential 2026 gubernatorial candidate. Simpson has long been at odds with DeSantis, and the move was widely seen as a pointed snub to the governor.

"I've worked since day one to support President Trump and his immigration policies," Simpson said Tuesday. "I'm not the one who opposed and ran against President Trump."

DeSantis' press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, swiftly responded: "Total lie."



What comes next?

DeSantis could veto the bill and force lawmakers into another special session. While Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers, overriding a veto would likely require support from some Senate Democrats.

The feud signals a potential shift in Florida's Republican politics, as Trump's influence continues to grow and DeSantis' grip on the Legislature loosens. With Simpson and other Trump loyalists positioning themselves for future leadership roles, the battle over immigration may be just the beginning of a deeper political realignment in the state.