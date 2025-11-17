South Florida man sentenced to life for 2023 North Miami Beach murder caught on video

A South Florida man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of first-degree murder in the 2023 fatal shooting and robbery of a man in North Miami Beach, officials confirmed Monday.

Marcuss Ealy was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Malcolm Johnson Jr. during his October 2025 trial.

Surveillance video captured the North Miami Beach murder

In May 2023, North Miami Beach officers were called to NW 107th Street and NW 3rd Avenue in response to a shooting.

Officers discovered that two armed suspects ambushed Johnson Jr. in effort to steal his gold necklace.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects wrestling with Johnson while the other grabbed the jewelry, police said. The incident escalated, and Johnson was shot in the head.

Investigators identified the shooter as Ealy, and secured an arrest warrant after his own brother, a Georgia police officer, recognized him in the surveillance footage that had circulated online.

Police said Ealy, who was 22 at the time of the crime, was already in custody in connection with an investigation by the Hollywood Police Department.

Evidence presented during trial

Officials said Ealy took the stand in his own defense and claimed he was misidentified as the shooter, and said the only reason he found the crime funny was because he was drunk.

Yet, prosecutors presented selfie photos taken by Ealy and his then-girlfriend with the stolen gold necklace hours after Johnson's murder.

Ealy's brother testified and once again identified him as the killer.

The other suspect in the case, identified as Mario Fogar, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plea deal and also testified against Ealy.

On Oct. 1, the jury found Ealy guilty.

On Nov. 17, Ealy was sentenced to life in prison.