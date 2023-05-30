Man shot, killed in apparent robbery in North Miami Beach
MIAMI -- A man was fatally shot in an apparent robbery in North Miami Beach early Tuesday morning, police said.
The North Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that the incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. in the area of NW 170th Street and NW 3rd Avenue.
Police said the unidentified victim was shot during an apparent robbery and subsequently died to his injuries.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. No other information was provided at the time.
