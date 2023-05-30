Man shot, killed in apparent robbery in North Miami Beach

MIAMI -- A man was fatally shot in an apparent robbery in North Miami Beach early Tuesday morning, police said.

The North Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that the incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. in the area of NW 170th Street and NW 3rd Avenue.

Police said the unidentified victim was shot during an apparent robbery and subsequently died to his injuries.

@myNMBPolice is currently investigating a homicide that occurred this morning at approx. 1:00am in the area of NW 170 ST/ NW 3 AV. The victim was shot during an apparent robbery and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Detectives are currently investigating. No other info. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 30, 2023

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. No other information was provided at the time.