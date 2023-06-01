Jailed suspect identified as shooter in North Miami Beach killing, robbery, police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH -- A man already in custody has been arrested in connection with a robbery that ended in the slaying of the hold-up victim, police said Thursday.

Marcuss Ealy Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Marcuss Ealy, 22, had been arrested on another charge and was being held in the Broward County jail in connection with an investigation by the Hollywood Police Department. Officials did not immediately say what that investigation was about.

But investigators with North Miami Beach police said they had identified Ealy as the suspect in the slaying of Malcolm Johnson Jr.

He was slain on Tuesday during an apparent robbery and fatal shooting in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police investigators knew that he was the shooter and were waiting on a warrant to charge him with homicide.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, police began investigating a death in the area of NW 107th Street and NW 3rd Avenue when Johnson was shot during an apparent robbery and subsequently died of his injuries.

North Miami Beach police did not immediately disclose the charges they planned to file against Ealy.