NEXT Weather Alert: Gusty winds, heavy rain and local flooding to hit South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Saturday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for all of South Florida from noon until 5 p.m.

Scattered storms will develop around midday. Some of the storms could turn strong to severe with the potential for damaging gusty winds, heavy rain, localized flooding, small hail and frequent lightning due to a frontal boundary, plenty of moisture and instability in the atmosphere.

next-wx-7-day-9.png

The Storm Prediction center has placed South Florida under a marginal (level 1out of 5) risk of severe weather today.

The rain chance is higher on Sunday with scattered to widespread storms possible with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.  

auto-pops-next-7-days-3.png

As the frontal boundary stalls, we remain unsettled with high rain chances through the middle of next week. Once drier, Saharan air moves in late next week, the rain chance will decrease a bit.

