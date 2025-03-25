NEXT Weather Alert Day: Afternoon storms have potential for heavy rain, damaging winds, lightning

A NEXT Weather Alert has been declared for Tuesday because the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 5 (Marginal) risk for severe storms across Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The day will start out calm and muggy, but NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman said storms will develop after 2 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Afternoon storms could produce heavy downpours. NEXT Weather

The storms will come ahead of a front that is working its way into the northern portion of the state. The front is expected to pass through South Florida on Wednesday night.

Ahead of that we will see some much needed rain across our area including isolated thunderstorms which will have the potential to produce heavy downpours. The downside is that the storms also have the potential for gusty to damaging winds, frequent lightning and the threat of small hail can't be ruled out, according to Sherman.

Some areas will likely see more rainfall than we have had for the entire month where the downpours happen to set up.

Storms could have gusty winds and lightning. NEXT Weather

Wednesday will be a drier day with isolated showers and storms ahead of the front, but they will mainly be focused over the inland areas.

While the front will bring a little cooler weather, it will drop our humidity for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The chance of rain will tick up for the weekend, we could see isolated showers and spotty storms. Sunday looks to be the wetter day.