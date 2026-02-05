Fort Lauderdale middle school locked down after report of possible weapon on campus, police say

A Fort Lauderdale school was locked down on Thursday afternoon after police say they received a report that a student may have had a gun.

The situation unfolded around 12:30 p.m. at New River Middle School located at 3100 Riverland Road, according to police.

When officers arrived, they said they located the student in question and found that they did not have a firearm.

Police said the lockdown was lifted soon after, and students were being dismissed from school at their normal times.

"The school was on lockdown while a report of a possible weapon on campus was investigated," Broward County Public Schools said in a statement to CBS News Miami. "Law enforcement conducted a thorough search and nothing was located. The school received an all clear to resume its normal schedule."

Report comes one day after similar incident in southwest Miami-Dade

This report comes just one day after a massive emergency response was reported at Christopher Columbus High School in southwest Miami-Dade after someone called to report that they may have been an armed person on campus.

That school, as well as several neighboring schools, were locked down while deputies conducted an investigation.

No active shooter was located there, and no shots were ever fired.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is still working to determine who made the phone call reporting the possible armed person that prompted the massive investigation.