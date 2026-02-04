Report of "potential armed subject" at Christopher Columbus High School unfounded, MDSO says

A tense situation unfolded at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami early Wednesday morning after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a report of a "possible armed subject" on campus.

The investigation is still underway, but the MDSO said that no active shooter has been found, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

"There was no active shooter and no threat was found," the sheriff's office said in an update. "No injuries were reported, and the incident was determined to be unfounded after a comprehensive sweep of the campuses."

The MDSO provided information on X as the situation was unfolding, and said that deputies "immediately responded" to the school after receiving the report.

The sheriff's office said that deputies, along with the Priority Response Team, were on site to conduct a "thorough search of Columbus and St. Brendan."

Both schools were locked down as a precaution. However, the Archdiocese said the lockdown at St. Brendan High School was lifted, but remained in place at the elementary school.

Officials at the school released a statement and said Christopher Columbus High School has been locked down as a precaution.

"At this time, the school is in lockdown, and the police are on campus responding to a reported concern," school officials said in a message sent to parents. "There is no additional information to share at this moment."

The message went on to say that "all safety protocols are being followed" and officials would provide additional details when information was available.

That situation has also prompted other schools in the area to be locked down.

No other information was released.