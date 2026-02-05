Investigators working to identify who made call about armed person at Christopher Columbus High School

Reports of an armed person at Christopher Columbus High School in southwest Miami-Dade prompted a massive police response on Wednesday, and now investigators are working to identify who made the call.

The tense situation began to unfold just after 10:30 a.m. when someone called 911 to report someone was on campus with a weapon.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, along with first responders from surrounding communities, raced to the scene to investigate. The school was placed on lockdown, as were other schools adjacent to where the situation was unfolding.

No active shooter was found and no shots were fired. However, the sheriff's office said two students were injured while they were running away from the scene.

The lockdowns were lifted after the massive investigation concluded, and students at Christopher Columbus High School were dismissed early.

Now, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has a message to whoever made the call, even if it was a hoax. – there will be consequences, and there could be an arrest.

Cellphone video recorded inside the school during the chaotic situation showed deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office sweeping the school with guns drawn.

"My son called me and he said, 'Yes. There's somebody with a gun.' And I said, 'Oh my God,'" a man named Roberto said.

One student said he called his mom twice during the incident.

"It was scary," he told CBS News Miami.

A parent of a student at nearby St. Brendan, which was also locked down, said her son was in the cafeteria when the situation began.

"I have a son who was at St. Brendan Elementary, he's in third grade. He was in the cafeteria when everything happened. And they locked the doors, they turned off all the lights, had them sit on the floor and he waited it out," Ana Feliciano said.

The sheriff's office said that situations like these is what they train for every day. In addition to making sure they checked every area of the school, they also focused on making sure parents were calm and informed.

The investigation is ongoing.