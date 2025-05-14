Never Too Late: Austin Carter becomes a radio personality for a day

The "CBS Mornings" series "Never Too Late" highlights stories of people conquering new challenges or embracing a second chapter at any age in life.

To fulfill his dream of being a radio personality, Austin Carter pushed aside the cameras and lights of television for a day and headed to Power 96, a South Florida radio station he grew up listening to.

"Radio has always been that thing in the back of my head, I've wanted to do this," he said. "Obviously I went the news path, being a news anchor. But I want to be like a Ryan Seacrest."

He made his debut with DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed as a guest co-host on the Power 96 Wake Up Miami morning show.

DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed are longtime staples at the station and have developed a strong following over the years.

"If I wasn't on the radio, I would be a detective, if you weren't on TV, you'd be on radio," Ivy said.

"Maybe we all need to make a little switch-a-roo," Carter replied.

Austin gets to work

Between the energy and the music, it didn't take long for Carter to feel right at home.

Between the jokes, they put Carter to work behind the audio board, and he even tried to DJ on the turntables.

As the headphones came off, it was time for the moment of truth.

"Honestly, you're a natural," DJ Zog said. "I think I have to be careful with my future at Power 96, I think they found a replacement.

"I promise I'm not trying to take your job, this was my audition though, maybe," Carter said with a grin.

Share your own Never Too Late story here for a chance to get featured on the show.