Patrick Bertoletti wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with 58 as Miki Sudo sets new women's division record with 51

NEW YORK - It's the dawn of a new era at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago won the men's division with 58 hot dogs and buns.

For the first time in years, the men's competition was wide open, with Joey Chestnut not competing.

The competition was tight from the start in Chestnut's absence.

Patrick Bertoletti stuffs hot dogs into his mouth during the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Julia Nikhinson / AP

Bertoletti, the #9 ranked eater in the world according to Major League Eating, jumped out to an early lead, followed closely by Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, Massachusetts and Nick Wehry of Tampa, Florida. In the middle of the contest, James Webb of Australia briefly took the lead. Bertoletti came rallying back, and held onto the lead until the end.

Esper came in third with 53. Webb came in third with 52.

Why Joey Chestnut didn't compete this year

Chestnut, the 16-time champion did not appear this year because of his partnership with a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs. He's appearing instead this year at Fort Bliss in Texas, where he'll compete against four service members at 5 p.m.

Chestnut holds the all-time record which he set in 2021 by eating 76 hot dogs and buns.

Hot dogs are ready for the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating competition at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 4, 2024. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

Miki Sudo sets new record in women's division

Miki Sudo set a new record in the women's division at the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest with 51 hot dogs and buns.

Miki Sudo wins the women's title with a record-breaking 51 hot dogs at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Sudo, 38, has won every year since 2014 except 2021 - she sat that year out due to pregnancy. Her personal best had previously been 48.5 hot dogs and buns, which she shattered this year with 51.

Sudo successfully defended her title for the tenth time. As Major League Eating's top-ranked female eater in the world, Sudo fended off a stiff challenge from Mayoi Ebihara of Japan, who ate 37.

Sudo thanked Ebihara for "pushing me so much."

Mayoi "Ebimayo" Ebihara competes for the women's title at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Sudo said she was "getting emotional" and "really wanted to win."

Sudo is married to fellow competitor Nicholas Wehry. With 51, she has now bested his total, which is 48.

Michelle Lesco came in third in the women's division with 23 hot dogs and buns.

People dressed in hot dog costumes cheer before Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Thousands of spectators attended the annual spectacle at Nathan's Famous flagship restaurant at Surf and Stillwell Avenues. The show also included dance and music performances.

The Fourth of July tradition dates back to 1916.

People attend the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating competition at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 4, 2024. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to winning the coveted Mustard Yellow Belt, there's a $20,000 cash prize.

At Thursday's event, Eric "Badlands" Booker set a new record in the Nathan's lemonade chugging competition, consuming a gallon in 21 seconds.

And, as per tradition, Nathan's Famous is donating 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City.