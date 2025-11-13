CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy: A look back at the high school winners who turned into college stars

The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy represents the absolute best of South Florida high school football excellence on the field, leadership off it. For many of these young men, winning this award is just the beginning.

CBS Miami takes a look back at the players who have held this prestigious trophy; they're making major waves at the college level and beyond.

You've seen them all since the beginning — former Nat Moore Trophy winners, turned college stars.

Malachi Toney, 2024 Nat Moore Trophy winner

Most recently, Canes true freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney has made a quick name for himself in front of his hometown crowd this season. He only turned 18 last month, but the American Heritage alum is already on track to break records.

Rueben Bain Jr., 2022 Nat Moore Trophy winner

Toney's doing it all right next to his teammate, Rueben Bain Jr. The former Miami Central defensive end made his mark as the 2022 Nat Moore trophy winner, moving on to stay close to home at the U. The junior is now considered one of the top defensive players in the country, with some Heisman buzz.

Jeremiah Smith, 2023 Nat Moore Trophy winner

And who could ever forget 2023's winner, star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, collecting a national title with Ohio State - in his first year as a Buckeye.

Kenyatta Jackson, 2021 Nat Moore Trophy winner

Another South Florida connection has him playing alongside former Chaminade-Madonna defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson. 2021's winner is also hoping to end his senior year with another natty under his belt.

Henry Parrish Jr., 2019 Nat Moore Trophy winner

Last, but certainly not least: Henry Parrish Jr., the inaugural Nat Moore winner, took his talents to Ole Miss, back home to Miami, and then returned to Ole Miss. One thing's for sure, though — you can always find him representing his South Florida roots, wherever he goes.

